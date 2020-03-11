William Sherman MacMartin, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga.
Bill was born in Bay City, Mich., to E.G. “Mac” and Dode on April 18, 1929. He graduated from Midland High School in 1947. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he served in the U.S. Army, working in reconnaissance in Germany after the war. Upon his return, he completed his master’s degree in business administration at the University of Michigan. Building upon his business degrees, Bill spent much of his life self-employed. In the late 1960s, he and his first wife, Jodi, moved their family to Southwest Michigan. He owned Cast-Matic in Stevensville and later was a manufacturing representative for various companies, including Supreme Die Cast and Wollin Products. In the mid-’80s, Bill and Jodi parted ways. Then in the early ’90s, he married Gloria and together they retired to the warmth of the Florida sun.