William “Tony” Behler Jr., 71, of Three Oaks died peacefully, April 8, 2020.
He was born Sept. 19, 1948, in Three Oaks, the youngest of four children of William and Mary Behler Sr. Tony served honorably in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Purple Heart and several military commendations.
Tony will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his son, Daniel (Dana) Behler of Hobart, Ind.; and two sisters, Lois Behler Allwood and Billie Jean Behler, both of Three Oaks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William A. Behler III; and one sister, Margo Behler.
The family will observe a private graveside service with military honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks, where Mr. Behler will be laid to rest beside his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.