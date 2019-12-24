Willie R. 'We-We' Davis Jr.
Willie R. “We-We” Davis Jr., 51, of Benton Harbor departed this life Dec. 17, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at the McCoy’s Memorial COGIC, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Willie was born May 14, 1968, to the union of Willie and Brenda K. Davis Sr. He attended Benton High school and graduated with the class of 1986. Willie worked in construction, as an engineer and as a truck driver. He lived an awesome, adventurous life. Willie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching movies and cracking jokes. He had the most beautiful smile and hilarious laugh.
Willie leaves behind to cherish his memories: daughters, Amber and Aleetha Davis; mother, Brenda K. Davis; brother, Tyrone L. Davis; sisters, Katrina L. Davis, Brenna T. Davis, Mary E. Davis and Shae B. Davis; four grandchildren; special friend, Rose Washington; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Willie was proceeded in death by his father, Willie Robert Davis Sr.; grandparents, Ulysses Irvin, Lorene Irvin and Mary Treadwell; and uncle, Ulysses Thomas Irvin.