Willie Spates
Willie Spates, 66, of Benton Harbor departed this life on Sept. 14, 2019.
Willie was born March 4, 1953, to the union of Willie and Arleatha Spates in Sunflower, Miss.
A Celebration of Homegoing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Bethel Christian Restoration Center, 246 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday morning. Final arrangements are entrusted to Family Funeral Home, Benton Harbor.