Wilma E. Williams
Wilma E. Williams, 96, of Bainbridge Township went to see the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Burial will follow in Coloma Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Davidson Chapel. Memorials may be made to the North Berrien Senior Center. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Wilma was born on Nov. 15, 1922, in Benton Harbor, to Howard and Lydia Slenker. She married her husband, Warren Williams, in 1947, and he preceded her in death in 2009. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage. She was a farm wife and also worked at several other stores in the area. Before she retired, Wilma worked as a hostess at the St. Julian Winery in Paw Paw for 23 years. Wilma enjoyed knitting, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She never complained and was a happy person who loved her family and Jesus. Her love of Jesus was a very important part of her life. Wilma was also the “Best Mother in the World.”
Her family includes her children, Mary (James) Gioiosa of Watervliet, Diane Meyers of Bainbridge Township and Carol (Steve) Tacy of Watervliet; her five grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her son, David, in 2017 and her brother, Stanley.