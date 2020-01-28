Wilma Jane Evans, 92, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Ill. A celebration of her life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at First Presbyterian Church of River Forest, 7551 Quick Ave., River Forest, Ill.
Wilma was born on a farm near Fredericktown, Ohio. She attended a one-room school for three years before entering Fredericktown Consolidated School, where she graduated in 1945. She attended Manchester College in North Manchester, Ind., where she majored in business. She worked as a private secretary for Westinghouse Electric Company in Mansfield, Ohio, and then for a commander of the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Va.