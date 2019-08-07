Yvonne J. Merle
Yvonne J. Merle, 93, of Bridgman passed peacefully on Aug. 5, 2019.
Yvonne was born on Oct. 4, 1925, to Louise Merle and Isabelle Pochard Merle in Paris, France. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean; and husbands, Judd Jennings and Don Soper.
She is survived by children: Dan (Beverly) Jennings of St. Joseph, Michele Jennings of Bridgman, Mike Soper of Charleston, S.C., Pam (Dick) Garetto of Naperville, Ill., Gary Soper (Kay Shultz) of Benton Harbor, and Donna Shafer (Mark Holowasko) of Stevensville; a sister, Isabelle Cordier of Strasbourg, France; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Yvonne owned and operated Chey Yvonne restaurant in Coloma and later Catering by Yvonne. Later in life she enjoyed taking her wares to the St. Joseph Farmers Market. Her greatest joy came from cooking for her family.
A special thank you goes out to caregiver, Kim, and all the fine people from Caring Circle.