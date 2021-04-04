While South Haven High School athletes returned to sports this year, theater students returned to the stage to present their annual musical.
The heartwarming, coming-of-age play is called “Dear Edwina.” It tells the story about the joys and pitfalls of growing up, according to South Haven Theater Director Erin O’Neil.
The show’s heroine, 13-year-old Edwina Spoonapple, is very good at giving advice to friends and family.
“She’s like like a spunky, singing version of Dear Abby,” O’Neil said.
But, Edwina feels overshadowed by her siblings, who have accomplished quite a bit over the years.
She feels she’ll get her chance to shine by entering an Advice-a-Palooza festival and gears up for it by staging weekly musical shows in her home’s garage where she entertains her friends through music and humor while doling out advice.
Written by Marcy Heisler with music by Zina Goldrich, the production received two 2009 Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics.
The musical actually has a connection to Southwestern Michigan.
“The kids live in Paw Paw and are trying to earn a spot at the Kalamazoo Advice-a-Palooza festival,” O’Neil said. “They reference Paw Paw several times throughout the show.”
Staging the production wasn’t easy due to the ongoing health restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, O’Neil admitted.
“Due to gathering restrictions, the 13 actors performed this production to an audience of their families,” O’Neil explained. “However, they were able to record this production and make it available for people to watch virtually from the comfort of their home.”
The play, “Dear Edwina,” can be viewed online, this month by using the link:
https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49261. Tickets are $15 per household and available for purchase April 5-19. Purchasing a ticket gains viewers access to the Video on Demand for 48 hours, according to O’Neil.