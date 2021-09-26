To the editor,
One-way pedestrian bridge crossing is an excellent idea. Originally designated during the pandemic summer of 2020 in an effort to provide safe social distancing, it also provides safe passage for all who walk across the South Haven bridge.
Two-way walking seems a difficult habit to kick. Currently, there are signs posted and arrows painted, but both are often ignored and could be improved. I would suggest brightly colored arrows and the two signs doubled to four, placing two nearer where people gather while waiting for the bridge to lower.
If you’ve ever walked across the bridge among strollers, dogs on leashes, visitors leaving Captain Lou’s, shoppers laden with packages or movie goers swinging popcorn buckets, you will undoubtedly be aware of the unsafe nature of two-way traffic on a narrow bridge while making it to the other side.
Yes, folks have to change street sides to make the new safer system work. This seems a small price to pay to ensure safety. It often seems that a tragedy is one unintended jostle away.
One-way pedestrian bridge traffic remains simply the safest way to get from the south side to the north and vice versa.
Kathy Dascenzo
South Haven