It’s time to stand up for the things that really matter: motherhood and apple pie. But mostly, really, apple pie.
After all, what is more American than apple pie? What speaks to our nature as a nation, embodies our very soul, more than apple pie? Apple pie has been the standard of Americanism since the Founding Fathers had dessert. After all, George Washington tied it forever to the unshakable American ideal of honesty in politics when he said of chopping down the cherry, umm, tree that yielded round red fruit, “I cannot tell a lie.”
Apple pie on a worn kitchen table with a flag unfurled in the background, the air pulsing with the strains of something John Phillips Sousa and the clean, American scent of apples, cinnamon and nutmeg. That’s what it’s all about.
That’s why I’m here to express my deep concern over the hijacking of all that is apple pie and its subversive rebranding as “Pumpkin Spice.” This abomination is clearly unnatural and borders on treasonous. What happened to real autumn, the autumn of our childhoods, when the air was thick with the good clean smell of burning leaves and apple pie? You never heard about pumpkin spice then. Now it’s everywhere, the kudzu of seasonings and scent. And it’s just encouraging other unspeakable travesties. Just the other day on the internet (so it must be true), I saw an ad for Hallowieners – black licorice flavored hot dogs. For all who doubted that pumpkin spice was, indeed, a slippery (or perhaps a stinky) slope, here it is. Licorice. Flavored. Hot dogs. This is just the beginning.
Therefore, I demand all products labeled with this perverse apostasy be removed from the shelf and burned. (Wait a minute. All those candles. Maybe we could just compost it all.) In addition, any aberrant blends of the good, clean, American spices cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves must be summarily banned and removed from the shelves to protect apple pie, the flag and the American way.
In case you think one person alone should not have the power to deprive others of their chosen spices, even in the name of patriotism and protection, let me just say I am not alone. There are at least five other people with me. Five should be enough, don’t you think? No? How about 35? 100? How about if they make a lot of noise and have a website?
Pretty silly, obviously. Unless it’s not. Unless we’re talking about books and not spices. Funny thing is, libraries and stores have a lot in common. People make choices. The cinnamon is right there on the shelf. So perhaps is “The Adventures of Captain Underpants.” I can buy cinnamon or leave it on the shelf. You can check out “Captain Underpants” or leave him on the shelf. I can even choose to send my own kid to the store for cinnamon or let him read – gasp – “Captain Underpants.” That’s the American way.
If we’re concerned about maintaining our school libraries as places where all students can find books they want and need, we need to pay special attention to the upcoming school board elections. If we’re concerned about providing a fair and inclusive education for all students, we need to pay special attention to the upcoming school board elections. If we’re concerned about our public education serving all families and not just a select few with a political and religious agenda to impose on others, we need to pay special attention to the upcoming school board elections.
Members of the group We the Parents of Berrien County are backing candidates in 10 different school districts in Berrien County. Recently a St. Joseph parent challenged 13 books available in the St. Joseph High School library (“Parent challenges multiple St. Joseph High School library books,” The Herald-Palladium, Oct. 7). Although the mother is a member of We the Parents, she “said she has challenged the books independently of the organization.”
Take a very careful look at the organization’s website (www.wetheparentsmi.org). Read the Core Values section under About WTP. Think about some of the laws and policies being enacted around our country. Think carefully about what those noble sounding phrases translate to in the real life of our schools and students.
According to their website, WTP purports to be about “fixing” our schools. That’s a loaded word, “fix.” It’s not always positive, as many a boxing manager (or golden retriever) could tell you. When a fight or a race is “fixed,” it’s not made better. It is made less fair for those involved. Is that what we want for our schools?
Pen Campbell lives in Benton Harbor.