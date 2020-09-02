You can’t miss it. We are in the middle of a presidential election. Come January, President Donald Trump will be re-inaugurated or Vice President Joe Biden will be sworn in. Yes, one side will win the White House in November. But if the country – and our community – is irreparably torn apart in the process, then we all will ultimately be losers.
Why can’t we be civil with each other? We’re neighbors, not enemies. Whatever we believe, no matter who is elected, we will need to start talking to each other to resolve the major issues facing our country: from fiscal problems to immigration. The absence of civility prevents us from doing that. After November, there will be the need for healing on many levels once the election is over, and the challenges we face will only be solved by working together. Allowing ourselves to drift further apart will seriously threaten our grand democratic experiment.