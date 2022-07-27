Hello, HP readers. As the newest Opinion Maker, allow me to introduce myself to you. My family came to the shores of Lake Michigan in February of 1999 when I was transferred by AEP from central Ohio to the Cook plant. We have made our home in Stevensville since August 1999 and have grown to love and enjoy this area. I “retired” from Cook in 2010 and did contract work for six additional years. My wife, Barbara, is retired from Whirlpool. Some of our friends and family refer to me as an "ol' geezer," and as I rapidly approach my seventh decade on this planet, I wear it proudly. Enough said.
On May 20 at approximately 4:05 p.m., I received the following text message from a family member who works at Palisades Nuclear Power Plant: “They just tripped the reactor for the last time.”
In my mind the deep bass and refrain of that old song by Queen, “Another One Bites the Dust.” was playing. Eight-hundred megawatts of reliable clean carbon-free energy had been removed from the grid primarily due to the economics of producing that power. When climate friendly energy is needed more than ever to supply power to the utopian carbon-free world, nuclear plants are closing. Having worked at Cook nuclear for 11 years, it was a bittersweet feeling.
