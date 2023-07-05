In the fall of 2020, my wife and I went to Oak Park, Ill., every week to help our elementary school grandsons with remote learning. Our fifth-grader did not need much assistance. He could easily use his computer to keep up with everything the teacher was doing. Our second grader was not as familiar with devices and the programs the teacher was using. We sat next to him and tried our best to figure out what program to use and how to do it. At break times, I would go for a walk, and I remember feeling like such a failed helper. Here I was, a retired educator with years of experience, and I was a flop at helping a second grader with teaching material and lessons.
After a brief time, when the teacher assigned independent work, I discovered that my grandson struggled with reading. He is in a bilingual (English/Spanish) program, and, amazingly, he could recognize words better in Spanish than he could in English. I talked to our daughter, and she noticed the same thing. We talked about the hand he had been dealt. In kindergarten, he had a severely broken leg in the early spring and missed many days. In first grade, his school year was cut short in mid-March by COVID. So, here he was, starting second grade and behind in his reading. This is a child who loved books. People had been reading to him from birth. He was even listening to novels and asking great questions about characters and plots.
John Jarpe is a retired educator and lives in Bertrand Township, near Niles. He taught and coached in Detroit, at Lake Michigan Catholic, and at Brandywine. He was a principal and special education director in St. Joseph and retired as superintendent of Brandywine in 2017. Email: jarpejohn@gmail.com