Sometimes life gives us unexpected opportunities in unexpected times. In the midst of my quarantine I have just been given an opportunity. I, like many others, have been disenchanted with the current political climate. With the announced candidacy of Jacquie Gnodtke Blackwell for our representative from the 79th district I have the opportunity to tell voters that there is reason to hope. She has the political background and the will to work beyond bureaucratic partisanship for the good of her constituents. She has no personal political or financial agenda.