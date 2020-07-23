Recently I was watching an episode of the reality show “Deadliest Catch” on the Discovery Channel. In the middle of the night on the Bering Sea, Capt. Sig Hansen found himself in a potentially very dangerous situation, one which he had not encountered before even after decades of experience. An electrical fire had broken out below deck causing the boat to lose all power. So here they were in total darkness, the crab fishermen and the captain, floating around the ocean seemingly helpless, waiting for instructions from the captain on what to do. Now was the time for Capt. Sig to take charge and make the tough decisions of exactly what he needed to do in order to not lose his boat and more importantly, his crew. He did just that and everyone on board was saved.