The health and safety of Berrien County residents continue to be my number one priority. By no means is this crisis over, but it’s time for our state to return to the democratic process that has governed Michigan for hundreds of years. In good times and bad, the Legislature has served as a way for the people of our state to have a voice in the decisions made by their government through their elected representatives. Our system was never designed for one person, regardless of party, to make unilateral, life-altering, and unchecked decisions indefinitely. That’s why we didn’t take action to extend the state of emergency.