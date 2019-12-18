“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again.”
Michigan politics seems a lot like Humpty Dumpty lately. The Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was “on the bat s--- crazy spectrum” during a presentation to students at Hillsdale College last month. Thankfully, a Hillsdale campus newspaper reporter did his or her job and reported this breach of class by the Senate majority leader. Following that college news story, the Senate majority leader did apologize. Earlier this month, Gov. Whitmer was even able to laugh off the event by sending Shirkey a birthday present, a cake with a bat prominent in the frosting.
Look I get it. We are divided by our politics. There is now nothing, nor has there ever been anything, wrong with spirited debate. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have a lock on good (or bad) ideas. I don’t mean that Democrats or Republicans should compromise their basic values. But to move our county, our state forward, politicians should listen to each other, debate their ideas respectfully, and then vote their conscience for the greater good.
Is that line of reasoning naïve? Perhaps. But I remind the Senate majority leader that Governor Whitmer is my governor and she is his too. (Conversely, the Senate majority leader is mine and Gov. Whitmer’s.) Children are taught at an early age that name-calling even on the playground is not appropriate. Our local and state political leaders need to set a better example.
With that in mind, here is my hope, prayer, and Santa’s wish list for Michigan in 2020.
Creative solution for Benton Harbor and other school districts in financial duress:
As of June, Benton Harbor Area Schools had more than $13 million in long-term debt to be paid out the district’s general fund. This fiscal year, the district’s financial statement indicates that the district must pay more than $800,000 of debt to put a small dent in this liability. That is $800,000 that is not available to hire teachers or provide them pay raises, not available for textbook or computer purchases, not available to pay for bus or janitorial services or to heat the buildings. Over more than the next decade, approximately a million dollars a year will need to be repaid each and every year.
Not too many years ago, the Republican Legislature and governor voted a debt relief package to assist Detroit Schools. It was not a perfect package, but a step in the right direction. Something creative in Lansing needs to occur for Benton Harbor and other financially troubled school districts, with accountability built in, and to ensure that the next generation of children do not suffer for poor decision-making in the past by adults, locally and in Lansing.
Fix the roads, bridges and other infrastructure:
Over the past month, I noticed that one of the nearly new tires on my car had a slow leak. Not that long ago, I replaced a set of tires. Honestly, I am surprised that it was only a slow leak. Michigan’s roads are washboard terrible. Long stretches of I-94 and I-196 are long overdue for repaving. Our country and local roads are, if anything, in worse shape. Drive under almost any highway overpass and one can see degrading concrete. The problems of lead or PFAs in the water pipes of Flint, portions of West Michigan, and elsewhere are painfully obvious.
Look, I don’t like having to pay higher taxes either. Yet, the longer we wait, the greater the burden repairing our state’s infrastructure will become. It is past time for a thoughtful debate starting ASAP on how to address this issue which is critical for our state’s economy, not to mention my car’s tires and suspension.
Other issues that I would put on the table:
Keeping Michigan’s and our local economy humming. Completing an annual state budget by July not October. Reducing the number of Michiganders, especially the children, who live in poverty. Reducing gun violence. And last, but not least, please can we have at least one major Detroit sports team with a winning record? Santa, there must be an elf who can throw a ball, shoot a puck or make a three pointer.
Oh yeah, Santa, for those politicians who are not nice, a lump of coal.
Robert L. Burgess, a Michigan native, has lived in Lincoln Township since 1993. His email is: robert_l_burgess@sbcglobal.net.