I’m making our grandson a superhero suit for Christmas. Not sure which one yet, except I know it won’t be the Hulk. Giving a 3-year-old a suit that essentially says “Let’s smash things” just doesn’t seem like a good idea.
I remember the Christmas I became Davy Crockett. I did not just receive a Davy Crockett suit for Christmas. I was Davy Crockett. Luckily my sidekick George J. Russell didn’t need a special suit. He was invisible. Together we kept the streets of our small Long Island town free from marauding bears by stalking them, shooting them and storing them in the walk-in refrigerator at my father’s bakery.
On days when I wasn’t Davy Crockett, I was Wyatt Earp, resplendent in black pinstripe pants, white shirt, snazzy red vest with a bit of a sheen to it, and a black string tie. I kept my black cowboy boots polished and my black felt hat blocked. It was the zenith of my sartorial life. When I put on those clothes and climbed onto my stick horse Roby, I felt invincible. So what if my seventh- and eighth-grade brother and sister always walked me the back way to our father’s bakery because they were mortified to be seen with me. I was Wyatt Earp.
So when our oldest decided, after seeing “101 Dalmatians” innumerable times, that she needed a spotty dotty dog suit for Christmas, who was I to argue? But wait, that’s not all, as they say on TV. Make that a spotty dotty dog suit and handcuffs. Turns out the spotty dotty dog fabric was the easy part. I searched and searched for some durable cotton jersey or even heavyweight flannel. This was before the Internet and before the days of mega fabric stores stocked with acres of patterned fleece. I finally stumbled across a bolt of Dalmatian print—a thin, sleazy, stretch jersey that looked like something Cruella De Vil would have whipped up into negligees. Perfect. If I reinforced the knees. The handcuffs turned out to be more of a challenge. Remember again, this was before the Internet. Heck, now I could probably even find spotty dotty fur-covered handcuffs if I wanted them. With free two-day shipping.
The magic powers of clothes don’t disappear with childhood, though. Even when I no longer spent days as Davy Crockett or Wyatt Earp, I admit that a frisson of possibility lingered in certain clothes. In the days when I gave professional presentations, slipping on my black wool blazer imbued me with powers. The technology obeys a woman in a black wool blazer. The PowerPoint is empowered. The Prezi is impressed. Presenters in black wool blazers do not trip on cords and scatter handouts like crumbs before the pigeons.
A woman in a black wool dress coat with a white silk damask scarf slips through the labyrinth of bureaucracy like a trout through a logjam. A woman in a teal and red Gore-Tex rain suit, teal rain boots, and a red felt fedora can camp for days in the rain and the thought of doing anyone in with a mallet and a tent peg will never cross her mind. Perhaps that’s the feeling that well-dressed people get from being well-dressed all the time. Unfortunately, I’ve always considered fashion primarily a spectator sport. With the exception of the occasional outfit with superpowers, for me clothes are just clothes.
I am looking forward to making our grandson’s superhero suit, though. I may even make him a superhero wardrobe. And I’m thinking about expanding the patterns a bit. Maybe including a cardigan sweater and a pair of sneakers. I may even design a new superhero or two, expand my giving list. How about Empathy Man? Slip on the suit and before you cast a vote that affects someone, you experience their experience, see the faces of those children, newly yours, for whom you’d sacrifice anything.
How about Responsibility Man? I could make them with built-in spines, like the suits that come with built-in muscles. Rip open the shirt, yank off the tie and glasses, maybe in a cloakroom somewhere, and suddenly the faces of those to whom you are responsible, and the ideals you promised to uphold, and the oaths you swore come flooding in.
Of course superheroes like this might be a little too heavy for a 3-year-old who’s used to the ones that just save the world. But I can think of a target demographic that would benefit from these magic superhero suits. Really. After all, they say the clothes make the man. Or woman.
