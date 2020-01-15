You’re killing people” shouts the front page headline of The Herald-Palladium’s Dec. 21 edition, strategically situated above the fold for an instant view to potential readers. The subhead to the story speaks to the crackdown by police and prosecutors on drug dealers and the mounting overdose deaths that are occurring. It seems to me that we’re talking about murder, pure and simple. And then there’s the ironic contradiction of this get tough policy and the sentencing in a recent case, but I’ll get to this case in a bit.
I wholeheartedly support and applaud this focused effort by law enforcement and the message that is being sent to drug dealers and their suppliers. The courage and commitment exhibited by these fine people in what they do on a day-to-day basis is beyond anything I can imagine myself doing. Investigating drug overdoses as a crime is certainly a necessary and appropriate use of resources and is something the public has the responsibility to support.
I was shocked to read that drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury deaths in the nation. It was equally disconcerting to learn that, in 2017, there were 2,033 overdose deaths involving opioids in Michigan, a rate of 21.21 deaths per 100,000 persons. This blew out the national rate of 14.6 deaths.
Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said the narcotics officers work to build a link between a death and a dealer in order to build a case for prosecution. “And the drug dealers need to be held accountable,” Abbott said. Equally strong comments were made by Berrien County law enforcement and the Berrien County prosecutor. This brings me to the sentencing outcome of the recent Southwest Michigan case I referred to in the opening of this column and the ironic contradiction it seems to represent.
This case involved an adult whose minor child died from a drug overdose. According to the media coverage, the police said that a lengthy investigation found evidence that this person let the child use illicit drugs for an extended period of time resulting in an overdose death. This individual was ultimately prosecuted and sentenced.
The outcome in this case was, to me at least, nothing short of an outrage! This person was allowed to plea down to one count of involuntary manslaughter (What the... ?!), which apparently has a maximum prison term of 15 years. So, what sentence was handed down in this case? Roughly four months in jail and a little probation! Boy, that’s going to really teach these people a lesson, right?
This might as well have been a drug dealer and supplier case. Good grief, the result was the same! When I provide my tax dollars for law enforcement I am expecting, like many of you, that the criminal justice system will do justice to the criminals. Cracking down on dealers in drug overdose deaths has got to mean coming down hard on all of the people involved. This plea bargain and sentencing dynamic is hard to understand at times. We can’t afford to have prosecutors and the judiciary end up being weak links in this much needed crackdown effort. I am hopeful yet realistic. Law enforcement is only as good as the sentences given.
Ron Weber is a multi-award winning poet and writer who lives in Stevensville.