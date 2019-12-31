Are we ready for 2020 to happen tomorrow? I just want to make sure everyone got the memo about things we are leaving in 2019.
It’s not about New Year’s resolutions. Those things are so cliche and trite and absurd. No one actually keeps them. Not once have I ever seen a person on New Year’s Eve stating something like, “I made it all the way through the year eating zero grams of sugar and without using cuss words.” People who actually want to make genuine and impactful lifestyle changes are likely not going to have the attitude that they must wait until the beginning of a new year in order to make the change. They do it once they feel it’s necessary and healthy, and then they actually stick with it because it was never just some cultural stereotype.
Maybe New Year’s resolutions should be the first thing we leave in 2019? In all seriousness, if you know you need to make some changes in your life and you’re avoiding that because you’ve convinced yourself it would make a great resolution for the new year, you’re only procrastinating and you’re likely not setting yourself up for success. In 2020, don’t wait until New Year’s Eve to decide to improve. If you can be better now, do it.
Also, 2019 can keep discrimination and prejudice of any kind. In the 1920s, discrimination was rampant and prevalent and never ending. We’re living a cool hundred years later. We are a more informed society with every reason to love one another. Let’s not treat people differently based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, physical ability, age, or Hogwarts house they belong to, mkay? Let’s just be kind or be quiet in 2020.
2019 can keep the teen vaping epidemic. If you’re a teen and you’re reading this, please realize that vaping can and will make your lungs look like the inside of the Krusty Krab when Spongebob threw the fire extinguisher at the grill.
2019 can also keep Cats, the new movie/musical that looks like my nightmares. Basically, someone in Hollywood decided to invite a bunch of singers/actors/dancers that I would otherwise love to see perform, and then use CGI to grotesquely mutilate them into feline form, and have them sing and dance around. I’m not paying to be terrified unless there is a red balloon and a creepy clown involved.
Internet political rants involving vitriol and anger should also remain forever in 2019. I don’t have a Facebook account so that I can login and be accosted by the great aunt of someone I went to high school with trying to shove Fox News down my throat by typing it out in all caps as a comment on my own post about inclusivity and tolerance. I also don’t think any person alive has ever made a decision at the ballot by printing out well reasoned arguments from Facebook and actively using their own logic and learning to change their mind.
This is America. People don’t really vote based on the actual voting record of the people on the ballot. People don’t vote based on anything that actually makes sense and reflects their own values and beliefs. People vote based on whether or not the candidate thinks Obama is a citizen, how likely they are to take away guns and support abortion, and whether or not the candidate will say mean things about the societal groups they want to be able to blame for their own crappy lives. If you’re reading this and disagreeing with me, that’s cool. I’ll believe you vote based on other things when you can calmly recite the actual things your candidate has supported or worked against with explanations about the real legislative work they have done. ... and not just a recitation of what someone one TV said they are trying to do. 2020 is election year, but keyboard King Kong can stay in 2019.
Finally, being a blockhead can stay in 2019. The first people I’m telling are my own kids ... being a blockhead is so last year. Just be nice. Just be friendly. Just be respectful. Just be anything but a blockhead. If you meet a blockhead in the morning, then you met a blockhead in the morning. But, if you meet blockheads all day, there’s a very good chance that you are actually the blockhead. Now that I’m really thinking about this, blockheads are probably the root cause of all the other stuff we’re leaving in 2019, so we’re not allowing blockheads in 2020, and that’s final.
Anna Layer lives in Hartford with her three children. She can be reached at annamlayer@gmail.com.