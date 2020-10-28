Jon Hoadley for U.S. Congress is a leader. He will lead to make sure every Michigander has access to high quality affordable health care regardless of their personal financial situation. He is a champion of the environment, encouraging renewable energy and campaign finance reform. He is strongly supportive of the police and will push for improving our community. Jon supports banning knee and choke holds. He supports improving police training for de-escalation of difficult situations. He believes that we need to have mental health professionals assist the police. Check out jonhoadley.com for details on all his policies.