St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.