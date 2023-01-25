Following the conclusion of each census, new congressional districts are drawn, often changing representation for Americans across the country. Starting this new term, I have the distinct honor of serving Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, a new district that includes the southern portion of Berrien County. The diverse district also includes the full counties of Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe, St. Joseph, as well as parts of Calhoun County and southern Kalamazoo County.
While the 5th District covers a large area stretching from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie, I have always prioritized meeting constituents in their community. Already, I have gotten to know so many great people and will continue to stay actively engaged at the local level. Last week, I traveled across Berrien County visiting Warren Dunes State Park, discussing ways to protect the Great Lakes and natural resources, and touring several small businesses and manufacturing facilities in Niles, Stevensville and Three Oaks. I also had productive meetings with local officials in New Buffalo and Niles and sat down with Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey.