Watching David Attenborough’s incredible 2019 series, “Our Planet,” has reawakened my temporarily dormant environmental conscience. I feel like I have been neglecting it recently. But now I find an opening in my middle-of-the-night obsession agenda and can once more worry about our environment. And I’m good at it.
Not that I’m not willing to take action or make changes. I am. I will certainly support political causes like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (citizensclimatechange.org). I’m willing to research and even give money, though I worry my paltry contributions won’t make much difference. And I can give up unnecessary things that harm the environment. I certainly won’t buy bottled water or release balloons. I recycle faithfully, and I am definitely going to look into what really gets used and what doesn’t. I’ll find substitutions for plastic. Though I worry about how much good one person’s boycott really does. Maybe we need to ban some things. Eight states have banned single-use plastic bags, after all. We don’t need all those disposable bags. We did without them for thousands of years. It’s not like we’re talking about outlawing Ziploc bags.