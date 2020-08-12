Almost every industry has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 situation, and sports are no exception. Sadly, many seasons have either been cut short or at least had to be adjusted, while some events, such as the annual NCAA basketball tournament, had to be cancelled entirely.
Now, after about four months without any events at all, we are slowly trying to navigate our way back into normalcy. As of this writing, MLB, NBA, and NHL games have resumed, though no one knows what the NFL season will look like, while there’s a strong chance that college football will be at least delayed until the spring.
Adding another element to all this is the social situation we now find ourselves in. I’m talking particularly about protests regarding racial injustice. A few years ago, Colin Kaepernick, an otherwise struggling NFL quarterback, started a movement to kneel during the national anthem in order to protest racial injustice. This year in particular, it’s become a majorly hot topic of conversation, as many players in football and in other sports have followed.
Kaepernick’s actions have received both praise and criticism, the latter coming from those who feel that kneeling during the national anthem is disrespectful to those who have fought for our country in the military.
Now, I’m not one of these people who say that I’ll never watch the NFL again because of this. I’m not even going to say that players don’t have a right to do what they are doing; they are indeed exercising a freedom that we all have a right to. Protesting racial injustice anywhere is admirable.
However, I hope those doing it at least understand that their actions are offensive to many of our citizens and that they at least take that into consideration before deciding how to protest. More importantly, I hope that we don’t get so caught up in arguing over whether to stand for the national anthem that we completely miss the point: That we need to fight for an equal society and cannot quit until we reach that goal. Yet, I’m afraid that’s exactly what’s happening now.
Then there’s the controversy regarding the Washington Redskins, as the team has decided to retire the nickname, and while they are deciding on a new one, they will this year be simply known as the “Washington Football Team.” I can understand why the name is offensive and don’t have a problem with it being changed; however, again, I hope we aren’t forgetting about our ultimate goal. In the grand scheme of things, a sports team name isn’t that important compared to the bigger issues we face.
And what were the motives of changing the name, anyway? It wasn’t that long ago that the team’s owner said that they would never change; only when advertisers and sponsors started refusing to support the organization did they decide it was time to make the switch.
Money is what motivates almost every decision in our society, and I can’t help but wonder whether the NFL’s stance on protests – allowing players to kneel during the national anthem in particular – is motivated by this as well.
We had to go four months without sports, and you know what? We all survived. As much as millions of Americans enjoy watching sports, they learned during this time that they can go without them. Though many people say they won’t tune into NFL games this year, in the end, the anthem controversy got everyone, including non-sports fans, talking about the NFL. And I’m sure they wouldn’t take the stance they have if it hurt their bottom line.
After all, the NFL has passed on other opportunities to take a stand on other important social issues in the past. For example, in 2013, the league fined Brandon Marshall for wearing green cleats to bring awareness to mental health. And in 2015, William Gay was fined by the league for wearing purple cleats to bring awareness to domestic violence, an issue the NFL could learn a little bit more about.
A lot of people wish that we could just watch our games without all the other stuff getting involved, but given the massive role that sports play in our society, it’s inevitable that they would become a platform for social issues. It is, indeed, a tumultuous and uncertain time to be a fan, and I’m hoping the day will come when we can all enjoy the games again, at least without much controversy. However, I don’t see that happening anytime soon.