Infrastructure should not be a partisan issue. The roads and bridges we drive our families on, the water we use in our homes, the energy that heats us through a Michigan winter – these things are necessary regardless of how we vote on the political spectrum. The same goes for job creation. When we create jobs, it benefits everyone from the families they support to the communities where that earned money is spent. When we have the opportunity to create jobs and restore infrastructure at the same time, it is good for everyone, Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.
The recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act does exactly that. It creates good jobs while rebuilding the infrastructure we all depend on. It is more than an important piece of legislation. It is a necessary piece of legislation. And with the considerable leadership shown by Rep. Fred Upton playing a key role, it is now law.