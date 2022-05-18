I looked at my calendar this week to see which HP Opinion Maker columnist was scheduled to send in a column for Wednesday’s paper, and I was saddened when I saw Melinda Stibal’s name.
Stibal was one of this newspaper’s original Opinion Maker columnists when the feature was launched in 1992 by then-Managing Editor Craig Swanson, and in 30 years as far as I know, she never missed a deadline.
Stibal, of Coloma, passed away April 25 at the age of 83, and I will miss the opportunity to read and edit her columns.
Swanson’s goal was to bring more local voices to the Opinion page, and he rounded up a diverse group of local residents who each agreed to write a column about four times a year, despite the fact the position was unpaid. He certainly didn’t ask for a lifelong commitment, and as expected there has been a lot of turnover in Opinion Makers over the years. But Stibal and another current Opinion Maker, Billy Long, have faithfully contributed their columns for three decades.
If you’re a regular reader, you know that Stibal and Long don’t share the same ideological perspective – which is what makes the Opinion Maker column so good for readers. The feature was launched before the age of social media, when there were limited ways to express an opinion to a wide audience. It was Swanson’s goal – and it remains this paper’s goal – to expose Herald-Palladium readers to a wide variety of opinions, both locally and nationally.
Today, of course, you don’t have to read The Herald-Palladium Opinion page to find written opinions. A few minutes on Facebook or Twitter will remind you that everyone has an opinion, and most are happy to share it. You’ll also be reminded that many of those opinions would be better left unstated, because they’re often rude and offensive, and do nothing to persuade readers to change their minds.
In the Opinion Maker columns, you won’t find the snark and personal attacks that you’ll find every day on social media, but you will find well-thought-out opinions that just might make you see things in a different perspective.
Sounds a little old-fashioned, doesn’t it? In 2022 America, it seems no one is looking for nuance. My side is good and your side is evil, and don’t try to convince me otherwise.
Or, at least, that’s how it seems if you spend a lot of time on social media. In real life, though, I believe most people aren’t hardened partisans. They don’t see evil in people who disagree with them. They want to get along with their neighbors – even if they don’t vote the same way or share all the same values.
It is for those people we continue to publish an Opinion page with local and national perspectives on issues important to our lives.
If you’d like to be part of the conversation, we welcome letters to the editor. But if your letter is full of snark and personal attacks, don’t bother sending it in. We want the conversation to be insightful, not inciteful.
If you think you have what it takes to become an Opinion Maker columnist, I’d love to hear from you. We’re looking for people who have interesting perspectives on life – with an emphasis on Southwest Michigan as much as possible – and are able to provide a well-written column about every three months. Column writing isn’t for everyone; it’s harder than it sounds. But if you’d like to be considered, or have questions about the commitment, please reach out to me at dbrown@TheHP.com.
Stibal’s final Opinion Maker column was published March 2 under the headline, “We shouldn’t just accept the status quo.” She ended her column – her last message to readers in Southwest Michigan – with a two-word imperative sentence: “Speak up!”
That’s what Opinion Makers do.
Dave Brown is the managing editor of The Herald-Palladium.