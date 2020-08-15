Editor,
Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Joe Biden’s recent selection as his running mate, could make history as the first woman and person of color to become vice president of the United States. But beyond this, Harris is the antithesis of the divisiveness and dysfunction that defines Donald Trump’s presidency.
Sen. Harris is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants and was a leading voice against the Trump Administration’s inhumane policy of separating parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border. Meanwhile, President Trump has created a hostile environment to immigrants through his antagonistic language and efforts to restrict immigration.
Sen. Harris has been a fierce advocate for measures that advance women’s rights, such as equal pay for equal work. In contrast, President Trump frequently launches ad hominem attacks against female legislators who disagree with him, and faces allegations of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.
As an African-American, Indian-American, and experienced public servant, Harris is also uniquely suited to help navigate our country through a pandemic and national reckoning about race. On the other hand, Trump fumbled the U.S.’s response to COVID-19 and continues to use divisive rhetoric on racial issues.
Finally, Harris cares about defending the Affordable Care Act and ensuring all Americans have access to high-quality healthcare. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration is trying to strike down the ACA via federal lawsuit, while offering no alternative. His efforts could endanger healthcare access for countless Michiganders in the middle of a pandemic that has caused thousands to lose their jobs.
As a medical student, I want leaders who will put patients first, end the pandemic, and also lead us effectively in turbulent times. There is only one clear choice in November to this end: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Jesper Ke
St. Joseph