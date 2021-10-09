Our city commissioner race is the strangest race I’ve seen in my 25 years of living in St. Joe. While I have little doubt that each candidate has the best interests of our city in sight, I am troubled that they, for the most part, have chosen to make this non-partisan race a political party contest. I just saw a full-page ad advocating for my vote for three people who apparently stand for the same thing. An ad that was signed by at least 80 people, many who do not reside or vote in our city. Whether the ad is being paid for by a political party or their advocates, pushing a slate of candidates in a non-partisan race is just wrong.