It's official, Trump is a monarch. We have witnessed the death of the Republican Party, its principals and values. History will show the Republican Party gave the most corrupt, lying president in history a free pass to do anything he wants. Trump was allowed to ignore all congressional subpoenas, requests for witnesses and documents. No other president in history has been allowed to do that. Trying to tie up the impeachment inquiry in court for months, something Trump has been doing his whole life, in almost 4,000 court cases he has used his money to buy, lie and cheat his way out of any trouble he has faced. He used the same tactics he used in the Mueller investigation and the impeachment inquiry. His lie, deny, distract, discredit and name-calling has worked for him his whole life.