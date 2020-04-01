Exactly 25 years ago (in March) the Hollywood blockbuster film “Outbreak” hit the theaters, taking viewers by surprise with its story of a deadly virus that threatened the lives of all Americans. The situation quickly became a national emergency as experts around the country tried to figure out how to contain it. That was the only option – containment. I will never forget the famous line uttered by Dustin Hoffman as he reacted to the predicament in which he found himself: “It’s one billionth our size and it’s beating us.”