A U.S. Marine veteran has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the fatal chokehold of a man who was behaving erratically on a New York City subway train. Daniel Penny was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. Neely was shouting and begging for money when Penny pinned him to the floor with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold. Neely lost consciousness during the struggle and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Penny has said he acted to protect himself and others from Neely, who he says was threatening passengers. He was arraigned Wednesday on a grand jury indictment on updated charges.