Editor,
I recommend Michigan citizens vote for all three state proposals on the back side of your ballot on Nov. 8.
Proposal 1 would require members of the Legislature, governor and other top state officials to file annual public financial reports to include assets, gifts, travel reimbursements, income sources and future employment agreements. It would also change term limits in the state Legislature to 12 total years.
Proposal 2 would protect voting rights by ensuring only eligible citizens can vote, prevent outside partisan political groups from conducting unsecure audits of your vote, help secure the vote of military people on active duty and other existing voting rights.
Also, this proposal would prevent Michigan legislators from taking away parts of the 2018 voter approved proposal to make voting easier.
Proposal 3 would establish a right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, prenatal care, miscarriage management, contraception, abortion, etc. It would allow the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit termination if medically needed to protect a patient’s life.
It’s important for you to read the proposals on your ballot, not rely on some politically motivated misinterpretation and scare tactic.
Brad Anderson
Bridgman