Editor,
The current St. Joseph Public Schools Board of Education (including Rick Dyer and Barry Conybeare) refused to offer the opportunity to recite the pledge to all students.
In addition, United States flags were absent from both classrooms and, in some cases, entire buildings in the SJPS district.
My written complaints to this board about these legal violations were ignored for weeks, until I filed a formal complaint and threatened legal action.
I cannot in good conscience vote for those who do not support our heroes. Those who do not respect the symbol of freedom and equality. Those who attempt to remove patriotism to fit their political agenda.
Conybeare and Dyer are currently desperately clinging to sexually explicit books in our districts libraries. Complaints of graphic erotic reading materials in libraries designated solely for children have been met with resistance from both members. Michigan requires parental consent for sex education, but the library is a free range of borderline pornographic materials.
I will be voting for Luz Bergen and Renee Peddie. Candidates who will not impede my role as a parent. Board members, whom if elected, would respect the laws and boundaries surrounding Michigan education, instead of making our schools their personal political playground.
As the mother of a bi-racial family, "All means all" isn’t just some catch phrase to me. Luz and Renee embrace the diversity of our family and all SJPS families.
They do not label my kids capabilities based on the color of their skin. When they look at all of our children, they see unlimited potential. They see something worth fighting for.
Vote for Liz and Renee. We must return the focus to education.
Michelle Cavanaugh
St. Joseph