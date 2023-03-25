As a former elected official, I write today in response to an article in the paper about Benton Harbor Area Schools needing new boilers. Previously holding the position of school board trustee and serving as facility chair, I can tell you that our HVAC systems were an ongoing topic in our facility committee meetings for months and years. We were working hard to fix problems that were neglected from previous administrations before we could go to one project, or another major issue would present itself. Thankfully, Benton Harbor Area Schools has a central administrative team that is working very diligently, but it can only be done if they are allowed to do their job.