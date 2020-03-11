Until he dropped out, I thought Mike Bloomberg was the most likely Democrat to beat Trump, but now it looks like it will be Joe Biden, who is clearly the most principled, qualified, experienced and realistic candidate in the race. And now he will also have the inestimable advantage of Bloomberg's support and formidable financial resources. As for Bernie Sanders, I will vote for him in a heartbeat if he should become the nominee, but I doubt his ability to build a broad enough coalition to win in November. I also believe that Biden is much more likely to help Democrats win back control of the Senate, which is absolutely crucial.