Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
As an independent voter, I wrote to Mr. Upton to thank him for his yes vote on the infrastructure bill. He did the right thing by voting for it. He did not “bail out Pelosi.” Instead, he set aside party and ideological stances and voted as a statesman for the good of all citizens of the United States of America.