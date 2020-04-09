The world would not be going through this coronavirus pandemic if China's authoritarian, corrupt government would not have been involved in a massive cover up. The first evidence of the coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, China during the last part of November. The Chinese government kept saying it wasn't very serious or contagious while evidence was piling up to the contrary. Dr. Ai Fen of Wuhan, China was on the forefront in working with this virus. She was very concerned about the Chinese public not getting the facts and started getting the truth out about the seriousness of the virus on social media. Within weeks she disappeared, not to be heard from again. Shortly after that the Chinese government allowed the city of Wuhan to celebrate its New Year with people on the street sharing food.