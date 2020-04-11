Editor,
The world would not be going through this coronavirus pandemic if China's authoritarian, corrupt government would not have been involved in a massive cover up. The first evidence of the coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, China during the last part of November. The Chinese government kept saying it wasn't very serious or contagious while evidence was piling up to the contrary. Dr. Ai Fen of Wuhan, China was on the forefront in working with this virus. She was very concerned about the Chinese public not getting the facts and started getting the truth out about the seriousness of the virus on social media. Within weeks she disappeared, not to be heard from again. Shortly after that the Chinese government allowed the city of Wuhan to celebrate its New Year with people on the street sharing food.
The Chinese government is so afraid of the truth about the numbers of the COVID-19 virus coming out they have expelled all foreign correspondents. Radio-free Asia has been in contact with some insiders in Wuhan, and they are saying the number of deaths there actually is in the neighborhood of 40,000.
Undeniably this virus came from China, and yet there are media apologists pointing their finger anywhere but at the Chinese government. After finding out about the seriousness of the virus, President Trump announced a travel ban on Chinese citizens coming into the United State, on Jan. 31. This occurred only 10 days after our first case of COVID-19 appeared in Seattle. He later he put a travel ban on the citizens of Europe, as well. These bans saved thousands of lives, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the main players on Trump's pandemic control team. The media had no shame in calling him a racist for these actions.
The sentiment of this letter should not be interpreted as being against the Chinese people. They are good, hard-working people just like us. However, their communist, authoritarian government is corrupt and cannot be trusted.
Leon Savenas
St. Joseph