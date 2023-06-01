The last thing I want to do is spend much time talking about our former president. Prompting me is the recent tribute to our military – those who lost their lives, those whose lives are marred by injuries, paralysis and others. The annual Memorial Day Concert on television last Sunday night was awesome, though sad. It brings to mind our indebtedness to all who fought in our recent wars: Vietnam, World War ll, Korea and Afghanistan (our longest war). We need to honor them and let them know their sacrifice is not in vain and we are proud of them.