I am honored to be a candidate for the Bridgman Board of Education. You may have heard the vocal minority question my motivation and endorsements. As a proud 1982 graduate and class president of Bridgman High School who attended BPS since first grade, my motivation is to continue the great legacy of Bridgman Public Schools and give back to the community. I am committed to ensure the voices of parents and the community are heard while I work collaboratively with the other school board members, administration and teachers.