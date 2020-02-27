Editor,
I'm writing in regard to two letters to the editor on Feb. 3. The first one is "Evangelicals have sold their souls to Trump" by Anthony Marsala. Usually I ignore such ignorance, but to Christians who would read and believe, I have to say something. This is one of the worst cases of "Trump derangement syndrome" I have seen. Real Christians are for his policies, not the man. Freedom of religion, prayer in schools, fair trade, stopping the murder of our most helpless and innocent citizens, protecting us from terrorists, etc. Trump was acquitted because he was innocent. There was no evidence found by the House of Representatives to convict him of any crime. People, don't be brainwashed by crying temper tantrums. God bless President Trump and the United States of America. One nation under God. May freedom ring.