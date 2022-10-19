Editor,
The St. Joseph Public Schools board election has generated tremendous interest this year. I think the choice is pretty simple.
When looking at the performance of a school board there are several objective measures that should be examined. Does the school achieve reproducible academic excellence? Does the district act as a good steward of the resources entrusted to it by the tax payers? Does the school board create an atmosphere that promotes a safe learning environment so that students regardless of background can excel? Are the members of the school board open to differences in opinion?
In the case of the SJPS board the answer is a resounding yes to all the above. The school board election is a referendum on this performance and it is therefore my privilege to enthusiastically endorse Barry Conybeare and Rick Dyer for re-election. Mr. Conybeare has been an outstanding board chair in the most difficult of circumstances and has understood that the role of the school board is to support the teachers and administrators that make SJPS one of the state’s best school districts. Mr. Dyer is a community legend whose steady presence on the board compliments the other outstanding members.
This is a fragile time in our community. The school board election on Nov. 8 allows our community to acknowledge the outstanding job that Mr. Conybeare and Mr. Dyer have done and demonstrate our confidence in their continued leadership.
Kenneth Edwards
St. Joseph