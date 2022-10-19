Editor,
As one who was privileged to serve on the St. Joseph Public Schools Board of Education for 22 years, I have long known that personal and/or political agendas can have a destructive impact on the successful operation of our school system. The only acceptable agenda must be the delivery of exceptional education, safety and opportunity to our students. Any other emphasis detracts from that singular focus.
Our board of education is an elected group of parents committed to the goal of guiding and supporting our highly professional staff of trained educators who deliver this objective to our students every day. It is not an easy task but one that our current board has managed in excellent fashion. Barry Conybeare and Rick Dyer have no agendas except what is best for our students. They have proven this time and again. They have earned our support and our thanks.
Bill Chickering
St. Joseph