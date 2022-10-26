Crystal Springs Cemetery was once a beautiful, serene location for loved ones' final resting place. I recall walking through the cemetery as a child and recall enjoy the walk. Over the past few years it has become an eyesore, and the upkeep of the cemetery has declined. The cemetery is managed by Benton Harbor city and they are aware of my concerns in reference to the appearance of the cemetery. This matter was addressed in December 2021 and nothing has changed in almost a year. The grass is cut more often, however there are other concerns.