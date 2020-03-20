In this day and age I find it so hard to understand how so many people can be fooled by the one-sided, closed-minded news stories they see on the television. Also, the disrespectful way the oddball news shows speak about our president is shameful, to say the least. How much money has Congress spent trying to oust President Donald Trump and came up empty handed? Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should be ashamed of herself for her leadership. If she was graded on her leadership she would surely have failed. How much more money and time must be wasted until she and her Democratic friends realize the election is over and their candidate lost. When does the Democratic Congress realize it is more than time to actually do some WORK that benefits the United States of America?