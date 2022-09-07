With the passage and signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats have hammered some very solid stakes into the ground to support their fall election tent. The act provides key Medicare components allowing for reduction of medication prices. It defines larger premium subsidies for low- and middle-income people insured under the Affordable Care Act. It contains incentives for individuals and corporations to help lower carbon emissions, including tax incentives for consumers to buy electric vehicles and electric utilities to invest in renewable energy sources such as wind or solar power.