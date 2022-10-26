Corporate greed adds to COVID-inspired inflation. Our oil industry has record profits yet raised prices, while cutting production. In addition, our oil and gas companies are exporting 30 percent of our country's oil production, for even more profit. Putin and OPEC align to reduce supply and further increase our costs. So these two entities have aligned to raise our inflation. They are trying to move your vote to those who are "friendlier" to Russia and the Saudi prince, the butchers of Ukraine and Jamal Khashoggi. Do not let these outsiders cast your vote.