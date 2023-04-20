Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this morning. High 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.