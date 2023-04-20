Editor,
The Buchanan school bond is a continuous stream of taxpayer cash carried over from two bonds with 10 years remaining, the $35 million, 24-year bond bringing the total to 5.5 mills. The bond proposal does not reflect declining enrollments, historic inflation and a plummeting dollar that will further inflate everything we purchase, including materials for “proposed” construction.
Michigan public school enrollment fell 6,200 last fall while Catholic schools grew by 8 percent. Private and home-schooled students are not returning to public schools. Michigan births fell from 153,000 in 1990 to 114,000 in 2016, the birth year for most who started kindergarten last year, bringing a continued, slow, steady decline in school enrollments. (Bridge magazine, February 10, 2023.) In Buchanan, the virtual school left the high school building down 60 students in enrollments.
Despite no evidence that throwing money at public schools will improve them, officials claim it’s in the public interest to do so. Anyone who challenges these policies is labeled greedy or uninformed. The school bureaucracy portrays itself as selfless, benevolent public servants.
A formidable teachers union, superintendents, state bureaucrats, and state and local politicians wage a propaganda campaign to confuse or wear down opposition. However, many voters are aware throwing money at public schools doesn’t work. So the school employs guilt appeals and promises to improve if we give them money. This is intended “to promote acquiescence to prevailing public policies.”
Voting "yes" for the bond proposal means a quarter century of unknowable costs and outcomes not guaranteed. These are multiple variable loans attached to your property, which is the collateral. Unfortunately, it will be our children and grandchildren who will end up having to pay off these loans. We must say "no" to the proposal, especially in these uncertain and financially precarious times.
Carla Johnson
Tom and Mary Macigewski
Stephanie Fain
Buchanan